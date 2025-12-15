Agra (Uttar Pradesh) December 15 (ANI): Several cities across Uttar Pradesh woke up to thick smog on Monday morning, as air quality deteriorated in different parts of the state and visibility dropped sharply.

Agra was shrouded in dense fog, making the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, completely invisible to the public. A local resident said the fog was so thick that even vehicles were difficult to see on the roads.

Also Read | Goa Nightclub Fire Tragedy: ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ Owners Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra To Land in Delhi on December 16; Police Intensify Probe.

"It is too cold, and due to the dense fog, even the Taj Mahal is not visible... The fog is so thick that even vehicles are not clearly visible," local told ANI.

Similar conditions were reported from other cities as well. Varanasi was enveloped in thick smog as a cold wave gripped the city, while Mainpuri experienced a dense fog, reducing visibility. Prayagraj also woke up to a cold wave accompanied by a thick layer of fog.

Also Read | MHADA Lottery 2025: Pune Draw Likely on December 16 or 17, Awaiting Election Commission Nod; Check Details Here.

In Moradabad, dense fog blanketed the city as temperatures dipped, disrupting morning traffic.

"It's very cold today, and there's the thickest fog so far of this season... We have to drive very slowly...," Moradabad local told ANI.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), many cities in Uttar Pradesh showed slight variations in air quality across different areas in the morning. Agra recorded a 'poor' air quality index (AQI) in the range of 200-300. The state capital Lucknow recorded a moderate air quality in the range of 101-200. But Muzzafarnagar in contrast suffered from poor air quality, with AQI of 318, placing it in a 'very poor' category. Noida also recorded severe air quality, with Noida Sector 125 and Noida Sector 116 both registering an AQI of 461 and 484 in the morning.

Earlier today, Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 452 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'severe' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Large parts of the city were shrouded in a dense layer of toxic smog, significantly reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)