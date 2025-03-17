Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took a swipe at opposition parties, saying those who failed to deliver during their tenure due to "Bhai-Bhatijavad" (nepotism) are now questioning the state's recruitment process.

Speaking at a loan distribution program in Saharanpur, CM Yogi highlighted the recent induction of 60,244 youths into the state police force, including over 12,000 girls.

"Holi was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Uttar Pradesh. 60,244 youths were employed in one go, many of whom are from Saharanpur. Over 12,000 girls were recruited. From 1947 to 2017, only 10,000 women were part of the Uttar Pradesh police force, but in a single recruitment drive, we have inducted 12,000 women. Those who couldn't do anything during their time due to nepotism now question where the recruitment is happening," he said.

CM Yogi emphasised that recruitment is now open to youths from all 75 districts, without any casteism or language bias.

"No one accuses us of casteism or language bias. Now, recruitment is not limited to one area; youths from all 75 districts are given job opportunities," CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister also praised the unique energy of Saharanpur, which, combined with the power of the double-engine government, has given the district a distinct identity. He cited the establishment of a university in Saharanpur, named after Maa Shakumbhari, as an example of this progress.

"Having a university in Saharanpur was just a dream ten years ago, but the double-engine government has made it a reality by establishing a university here in the name of Maa Shakumbhari," he said.

Furthermore, CM Yogi noted that Uttar Pradesh is creating employment opportunities while also promoting its farmers' products globally. The recent Mahakumbh, which attracted 66 crore devotees, generated significant economic activity, with people earning crores of rupees through various ventures.

"In Uttar Pradesh, on one hand, the products of our hardworking farmers are gaining global recognition, and on the other hand, employment opportunities are also being created here. The Mahakumbh was held recently for 45 days and saw 66 crore devotees visiting. People engaged in various activities there. Some sold tea, provided taxi services, and others worked on boats. People earned crores of rupees. A youth from Bulandshahr earned lakhs of rupees through photography," the Uttar Pradesh CM said.

Earlier on March 13, CM Yogi Adityanath extended his congratulations to 60,244 candidates selected for the post of constable in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Sharing the category-wise breakdown of selected candidates, he said that 12,937 candidates were selected from the general category, 32,052 from Other Backward Classes (OBCs) against 16,264 posts, 14,026 from Scheduled Castes (SCs) against 12,650 posts, and 1,229 from Scheduled Tribes (STs) against 1,204 posts. (ANI)

