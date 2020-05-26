India News | Three Fresh COVID-19 Cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar; Total 362

Noida (UP), May 26 (PTI) Three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, pushing the number of cases in the district to 362, officials said.

Also, nine people were discharged from hospitals after being cured and the number of active cases now stands at 113, they said.

Also Read | Piyush Goyal Quashes Reports of Shramik Special Trains Taking 7-9 Days to Reach Destination, Calls it 'Baseless'.

"On Tuesday, three people have been found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 362. Nine patients were discharged on Tuesday and a total 244 patients have recovered so far. There are 113 active cases now," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded five deaths, all of them male aged above 60 years, according to the officials.

Also Read | Weather Update: Blazing Sun Bakes National Capital, 47.6 Degree Celsius Recorded at Palam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)