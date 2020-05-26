India News | Three More COVID-19 Cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], May 26 (ANI): With three more COVID-19 cases being reported from Chandigarh, the total number of cases in the Union Territory rose to 269 on Tuesday.

According to the Health Department, all three cases have been reported from Bapu Dham Colony.

"Three new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bapu Dham Colony. The total number of cases in the Union Territory now stands at 269," the Health Department stated. (ANI)

