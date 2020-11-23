Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 1,624 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,71,619,while thebdeath toll touched 11,622 with 17 more fatalities.

With 1,904 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, 7,47,752 people have got cured so far and the active cases dipped to 12,245, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Tarun Gogoi Funeral: Last Rites Likely to be Performed on November 26, Assam CM Announces 3-Day State Mourning in Honour of Congress Stalwart.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai logged 483, Coimbatore 140, and Chengelpet 99 and the rest of the cases were reported from across Tamil Nadu. The 7.71 lakh plus total cases include 2,12,504 and 47,676 from here and Coimbatore respectively.

Among the dead were two men aged 82 and 34 and cumulatively, 16 had co-morbidities and one no chronic illnesses. The death toll of 11,622 covers Chennai's 3,822 and Chengelpet's 706, the top two places with highest number of fatalities.

Also Read | Tarun Gogoi Dies: Assam Announces Three-Day State Mourning on Former Assam CM’s Death.

As many as 65,012 samples were tested (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) and 1,16,06,250 specimens have been examined till date in 217 COVID labs in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)