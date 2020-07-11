Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 11 (PTI) A complaint was filed on Saturday to trace a two-year-girl who has been missing from her home in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said.

The toddler identified as Kavya, daughter of Ankur Sharma and a resident of Hirnauti village under Shikarpur police station area, was last found playing outside her house on Friday afternoon, they said.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Rushed to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

The missing complaint was lodged by Ankur Sharma.

As she did not return home till late evening, her family members along with local villagers frantically searched for her in the locality but could not find her.

Also Read | BMC Assistant Commissioner Ashok Khairnar Dies of Coronavirus, Third Top Civic Officer in Mumbai to Succumb to Infection.

On Saturday, police registered a case of kidnapping against unknown persons based on the written complaint.

Senior police officers came down to the girl's village and assured the family members of tracing her at the earliest.

Circle Officer Gopal Singh said police teams are searching for the girl.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)