Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 30 (ANI): In a heartwarming gesture during the ongoing cold wave, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has shown deep compassion towards the underprivileged by distributing blankets, shawls, and warm clothes to those struggling with the harsh winter.

The event, marked by warmth and sensitivity, highlighted Dr Saha's dedication to addressing the needs of vulnerable sections of society. Accompanying him in this noble initiative were the MLA of the concerned locality, the Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Dipak Majumder, and several dedicated karyakartas.

Prominent social workers, including Tushar Kanti Bhattacharjee, were also present, further amplifying the spirit of community service.

The distribution drive aims to bring relief to those braving the shivering cold without adequate protection, reaffirming the state government's commitment to social welfare. This act of kindness has been widely appreciated, reflecting the leadership's focus on inclusivity and care for the marginalized.

