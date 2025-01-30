Agartala, Jan 30 (PTI) The 16th Finance Commission headed by Arvind Panagariya on Thursday held a detailed discussion on Tripura's financial goals for the upcoming five years, starting from 2026-27 fiscal.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, state finance minister Pranajit Singha Roy and chief secretary JK Sinha were present at the meeting.

"The Tripura government has presented a projected presentation on its expenditure and revenue collection for five years starting from 2026-27 fiscal. It appears the state's financial position is sound with committed expenditure declining," Panagariya said during a press conference.

The chairman said the state has sought an increase in its share of taxes from 41 per cent to 50 per cent as requested by many Northeastern states.

Regarding the central pay structure for state government employees, Panagariya noted, "The state has presented its expenditure and revenue collection for the next five years."

He further explained, "In the memorandum, the government has mentioned a one-line statement on the expenditure and revenue collection for the next five years. However, the decision of the finance commission remains to be seen."

