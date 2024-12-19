Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 19 (ANI): Tripura is set to host the much-anticipated 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), starting from December 20 in Agartala.

This significant event will unfold with a pre-plenary technical session, followed by the main plenary on December 21. It marks the second time when Agartala has hosted the plenary since 2008, underscoring the city's growing prominence in regional development discussions.

The Pre-Plenary Thematic and Technical sessions will see central ministries presenting their developmental agendas for the North Eastern Region (NER), setting the tone for the main plenary.

The main session, chaired by Union Home Minister and NEC Chairman Amit Shah, will also feature DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar. Key stakeholders, including NEC members, Governors, Chief Ministers, Chief Secretaries, and Planning Secretaries from the eight north-eastern states, will participate in strategic discussions aimed at propelling the region's socio-economic growth.

Agartala's selection as the host city highlights its evolving role in the NEC's engagements, with its iconic venues like Pragna Bhawan and Ujjayanta Palace being adorned with vibrant decorations and lighting. The entire city has been transformed, featuring colorful lights, paintings, and festoons to welcome delegates.

Vishal Kumar, the District Magistrate, assured that comprehensive preparations have been made to ensure the success of the sessions, including visits to the Bru settlement and other key development sites.

Speaking to ANI, Vishal Kumar, "It is a matter of great fortune for our state that the 72nd planning session of the North Eastern Council is being held here, and our state has been selected to host it. On this significant day, several eminent personalities will grace the occasion, including the Governor, Chief Minister, Home Minister, DoNER Minister, Union Ministers, and State Ministers. We are hopeful that our expectations will be fulfilled comprehensively. Additionally, we have made elaborate preparations to showcase our culture and traditions, and we are confident that these efforts will be successful."

"As I mentioned earlier, the Home Minister will not only attend the plenary session but will also conduct assessments related to the Home Ministry. Moreover, he will participate in the NEC's meeting, the FEX-level meeting with the banks, and other important discussions. He will also carry out several field-level inspections, including a visit to Dholai. We are optimistic that the initiatives undertaken by the Home Minister and the Central Ministers for Tripura will bring significant benefits to our state and its people," he added.

The NEC, established in 1971 and inaugurated in Shillong by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1972, has played a pivotal role in fostering planned and coordinated development in the region. Its transition from an advisory body to a key regional planning agency reflects its expanding mandate. Over the decades, the NEC has achieved remarkable milestones, including the construction of over 11,500 kilometers of roads, power generation enhancements, and airport infrastructure improvements.

Secretary of the NEC, Angshuman Dey, emphasized the importance of the plenary in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of the NER as "Ashta Lakshmi," symbolizing the region's immense potential and cultural richness. Initiatives such as the PM-devINE scheme further reinforce the NEC's commitment to bridging regional disparities and promoting growth.

As the 72nd Plenary Session approaches, all eyes are on Agartala, where stakeholders will converge to chart a path toward a prosperous and inclusive future for the northeastern states. (ANI)

