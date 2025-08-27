Kannum (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 27 (ANI): The Kannum Police on Wednesday registered a case against actor and Tamil Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay and his bouncers based on a complaint by his supporter Sarathkumar at the Perambalur District SP Office.

The complainant alleged that Vijay's bouncers mishandled him, and a case has been registered against the TVK chief and his bouncers under three sections.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan slammed TVK chief Vijay, stating that the incident was "unfortunate". The former Telangana governor mentioned that Vijay should act respectfully, and mutual respect between the leader and the cadre should be maintained.

"It's very unfortunate. If he is entering politics, he should behave like a politician, not an actor... He should act respectfully, and mutual respect between the leader and the cadre should be maintained. He should not behave as if people are coming to see his movie. This kind of attitude is highly condemnable. Vijay thinks too highly of himself... If he is serious about politics, he should act like a politician," the BJP leader said.

On August 22, AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan said that actor-turned-politician Vijay, who leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is "struggling to position himself", a day after the party held its second state conference in Madurai.

Calling TVK a "toddler", Sathyan remarked that the party has a long way to go before it can be considered a serious political contender for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.

"TVK is a toddler and it has just learnt to sit and it has to crawl, walk and then run. With yesterday's rally, it is clear that Vijay is struggling to position himself and his party... No vision or ideology was stated yesterday. The leader who should share his dream and vision was missing. He was just criticising other parties..." Sathyan told ANI.

Vijay intends to present his party, TVK, as a third front in Tamil Nadu politics, an alternative to both the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). (ANI)

