Thane, Jan 1 (PTI) The ACB has registered a case against an inspector and a constable here for allegedly demanding Rs 2 lakh from a man for favouring his relative in a complaint against the latter, officials said on Wednesday.

A woman had lodged the complaint against the man's nephew.

The inspector, posted at Murbad police station in Maharashtra's Thane district, had through the constable demanded Rs 2 lakh from the man for favouring his nephew in the matter, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said in a release.

The man lodged a complaint with the ACB. After its verification, the anti-graft agency on Tuesday registered a case against the two police personnel under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it said.

A probe was on into the case, the ACB added.

