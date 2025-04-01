Sahibaganj (Jharkhand) [India], April 1 (ANI): A head-on collision took place between two goods trains on a National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) -operated private line in the Sahibganj district of Jharkhand on Tuesday.

Two people were killed, while four others were injured in the collision. The line connected the Kahalgaon and Farakka thermal power plants.

Giving details of the incident, AGM NTPC Farakka said that the collision occurred when a goods train collided with an empty goods train.

Speaking to ANI, the AGM NTPC said, "An empty goods train was standing, and another goods train came and collided with that train."

Further, he stated that the injured had been sent to Maida for treatment and would be sent to Kolkata if needed.

"Four people have been injured and are in Malda and will be sent to Kolkata if needed. Two people have died in the incident..." he said. (ANI)

