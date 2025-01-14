Bhind (MP), Jan 14 (PTI) Two persons were injured when a leopard attacked a group of boys while they were playing cricket in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Tuesday, police said.

The attack took place in Pandari village under Daboh police station limits in the afternoon, an official said.

Daboh police station in-charge Rajesh Sharma said children were playing cricket when their ball went into a farm, and a leopard attacked a 15-year-old boy when he went to retrieve the ball.

After the boy, Rohit Kushwaha, started screaming, Jaswant Parihar (40) arrived to rescue him, he said, adding that the duo sustained injuries and were undergoing treatment at a government health centre in Daboh.

The official said a forest team and administrative officials reached the spot, alerted farmers not to venture into the farm and cautioned the children.

