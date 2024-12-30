New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday held a "Public Durbar" and directly interacted with groups and delegations from the public, in the presence of senior Central government officers, including those from NHAI, and UT government officers led by the Deputy Commissioner, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

This was Jitendra Singh's second such public durbar in Ramban in recent months, as per the ministry.

Further, the statement said that several on-the-spot decisions were taken. Jitendra Singh patiently listened to the issues and issued immediate instructions to the officers of the concerned departments.

The official release, citing Singh, said that the government has taken several path-breaking measures in the last decade to scale up infrastructure development in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement also added that the steps taken during this period were two-pronged. The first priority was to overcome the deprivations of the past and resume stalled projects, while the second was to initiate ambitious projects to boost connectivity in the district.

Jitendra Singh mentioned that earlier, travel from Jammu to Ramban would take an entire day, but now the distance is covered in less than two hours. He highlighted the Syama Prasad Mukherjee Tunnel connecting Ramban with Udhampur as an example of improving connectivity in the region. He said the area is now home to several other tunnels, enhancing ease of travel for commuters. He emphasized the significance of this landmark tunnel, stating that it would serve as a source of inspiration for future generations, reminding them of Mukherjee's life and struggles, as he was taken through this route to Kashmir and killed, according to the release.

Additionally, according to the release, the Union Minister further stated that the government is focused on bringing state-of-the-art facilities to rural areas of the country under the Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur programme, improving the grievance redressal mechanism, and ushering in more transparency in governance.

Highlighting the role of public representatives in governance, the statement citing Singh added that members of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) have been instrumental in bringing services to the grassroots and alleviating public suffering. He added that, together with the district administration, these representatives have been an essential part of the team serving common citizens over the past 10 years. Jitendra Singh expressed hope that the team will be further strengthened with the participation of newly elected MLAs, leading to better service for the people and improved living standards, aligning them with the constituents of the national mainstream.

The Union Minister chaired the public durbar alongside district administration officials, during which he listened to the issues of several delegations. On the occasion, a host of public grievances were addressed, and matters of public importance were resolved on the spot.

Jitendra Singh urged the administration to prioritize the resolution of public issues for their expeditious handling. (ANI)

