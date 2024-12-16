New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said in the demise of Zakir Hussain, the world lost one of the greatest "Tabla" maestros of our times.

The Minister of State for Science and Technology stated that Zakir Hussain's father Ustad Alla Rakha hailed from village Ghagwal in Jammu and Kashmir's Sambha district.

Paying his tribute in a post on social media platform X, (formerly Twitter), MoS Singh said, "In the demise of Zakir Hussain, the world loses one of the greatest "Tabla" maestros of our times. A lesser known fact to share that Zakir Hussain's father Ustad Alla Rakha hailed from village Ghagwal in #Samba district of #JammuAndKashmir."

Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away on December 15 in San Fransisco, USA, at the age of 73. The cause of the death was confirmed to be idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. The news was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, representing the family.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest percussionists of all time, Ustad Zakir Hussain was not only a master of his craft but also a cultural bridge-builder who elevated Indian classical music to international acclaim.

His contributions to both traditional and contemporary music have left an indelible mark on the global music landscape.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Zakir Hussain inherited his talent and passion for tabla from his father, the iconic Ustad Alla Rakha. (ANI)

