New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal has urged Indian companies to focus on producing innovative and high-quality nutritious products to strengthen food security in the country.

This was stated by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal during his keynote address at an interaction with the F&B industry stakeholders on the sidelines of Indusfood 2025 on January 10 in New Delhi.

He emphasised that the target is not very ambitious as the industries need to grow at a combined rate of 14 to 15 per cent, a release stated.

The Minister expressed his satisfaction with the success of the eighth edition of Indusfood 2025 and commended the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) for their efforts in organizing the event.

He added that both organisations have played a crucial role in India exporting $50 billion of goods last year.

The Minister also informed that the Government has allowed 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the F&B sector. 100 per cent foreign investment, foreign ownership, and foreign management are allowed a statement from the release stated.

The Government also allows work permits easily for those who want to work in India or set up businesses in India, he added.

The Minister urged the Indian companies to invest in innovation, better packaging, in sustainability, to mechanise their processes to make them more hygienic and encouraged the stakeholders present to bring out high-value products on nutrition that can be used by the Government for its food security programmes in the country.

On promoting sustainability in the food industry, Goyal highlighted that the Government was prioritising making farming processes sustainable and is working to promote organic farming and food products.

There is a tremendous growth potential in organic farming and the Government has eased certification processes for organic foods while maintaining the sanctity and traceability to ensure no irregularities creep in the system, he noted.

Goyal during his address said that the Government was looking to expand food testing laboratories across the nation and also noted that the Government will also welcome suggestions on equipment and processes needed to set up high-quality testing laboratory facilities.

He urged the stakeholders to travel to other parts of India to acquire ideas on the varied tastes and flavours the country has to offer and hoped that the Indian F&B industry and its partners will continue to innovate and bring global standards to the country and take Indian products to the world.

Sharing that pre-packaged, ready-to-eat foods from India have also found success abroad, the Minister noted millets, pickles and spices have found traction across the world as more pre-packaged foods are finding markets both in India and internationally.

Indusfood was launched by the Trade Promotion Council of India, with the support of the Department of Commerce, Government of India in 2017.

It was conceptualised as an export-focused trade fair, which aimed to provide an unprecedented platform for Indian F&B companies to showcase their products, network with leading international importers, distributors and retail chains, explore business opportunities and fuel their international expansion.

It also provided international importers a one-stop platform to connect with diverse suppliers across product categories, simplifying their sourcing from India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)