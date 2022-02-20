Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Exuding confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the bails of Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) and Congress will be seized.

Addressing the election rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, the UP CM said, "After the 3rd phase of voting, BJP will get so many seats and that SP, BSP, Congress' bails will be seized. Earlier, electricity was also politicized. There was a time when there was electricity only on Eid and Muharram but not on Holi and Diwali but no such discrimination exists today. We believe in Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas."

The BJP leader satirically commented on the construction of boundary walls of the cemetery by SP and BSP and said that they should better ask for votes from Kabristan (cemetery).

"If our double engine government comes to power again, then all the women older than 60 years of age will be given free access to travel in state corporation buses," UP CM said. Lok Sabha MP also said that the SP shut down the petition scheme for the older citizen but his government is providing Rs 12,000 for the senior citizens.

Adityanath doesn't forget to mention ration in his speech. He said that the double-engine government is giving a double dose of ration every month along with various items. "Earlier, all this money was given to SP's 'Attar wale Mitr' & they used to leave people to die out of starvation," he added. (ANI)

