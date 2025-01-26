Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday unfurled the national flag in Lucknow on the 76th Republic Day, paying tribute to India's Constitution and the freedom fighters who shaped the nation.

Adityanath highlighted the significance of January 26, 1950, when India implemented its Constitution, marking the beginning of its journey as a sovereign democratic republic.

"On this day in 1950, India implemented its Constitution in which it was decided to start its new journey as a sovereign democratic republic of India. After a long struggle, this country became independent on 15 August 1947. Many freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, BR Ambedkar and Rajendra Prasad gave freedom to the country... Today, on this occasion when we are completing 75 years of the implementation of the Constitution of India.."

Further, the CM saluted the great sons of the country and said that the Constitution of India was the biggest guide to give the message of justice to every citizen of India.

"I salute those great sons of Mother India, martyrs, who gave freedom to the country... The Constitution of India is the biggest guide to give the message of justice to every citizen of our India, to establish an equal, strong society and to bind them in the thread of unity..." he further added.

The CM also took to social media X and wished the people on the occasion.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the 76th Republic Day!

This glorious festival is an opportunity to express gratitude towards our great Constitution, democratic traditions and the immortal sons of the country. Come, let us all resolve to perform the duties given to us by the Constitution. Jai Hind!"

The task of drafting the Constitution of the county was done under the chairmanship of Dr BR Ambedkar. After being deliberated over in sessions for a period of 2 years, 11 months and 18 days, the Constitution was finally adopted on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950. (ANI)

