Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched projects worth Rs 237.38 crores in Prayagraj for security and cleanliness in Maha Kumbh-2025. He made major announcements stating there will be six major bathings between January 13 and February 26. He added that the mela area will be increased.

"There are six major bathings between January 13 and February 26. This time the fair area has been increased to 4,000 hectares. There will be 25 sectors, parking, 14 flyovers, inner passes, 12 km of temporary ghats, and 550 shuttle buses. We will not let any garbage fall in the Ganga. This time, one and a half lakh toilet facilities are available there. There will be 30 platoon bridges," said the CM, addressing the project launch event in Prayagraj.

He further added that there will be 67 thousand LEDs, 200 water ATMs, and 85 tube wells, adding to which he said that the digitalised Kumbh map, security, and smartphones will be available for better assistance.

Earlier on Tuesday, UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya reviewed the preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. The Maha Kumbh Mela is scheduled to commence on January 13, 2025, and conclude on February 26, 2025. Held once every 12 years, the Kumbh Mela attracts millions of devotees who gather to take a holy dip in the Ganga River.

Deputy Chief Minister Maurya said preparations are being carried out systematically and on a grand scale, with a focus on completing quality work on time. He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit on December 13.

As part of the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Police will integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies into their CCTV systems to enhance security for the millions of devotees expected to attend, Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said.

The Uttar Pradesh government also plans to install over 40,000 rechargeable bulbs across the fairgrounds to ensure uninterrupted lighting, even during power outages.

Furthermore, 220 expert deep-sea divers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will be deployed at the Sangam waters. These divers will remain on high alert round-the-clock, supported by 700 boats, to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the holy bathing rituals.

In addition, teams from the NDRF, SDRF, water police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and healthcare staff will coordinate efforts to provide safety and security for the devotees throughout the Kumbh Mela. (ANI)

