Ballia (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) A case has been registered against unknown persons in connection with the damage to the statue of famous freedom fighter Chittu Pandey in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia city, police said on Friday.

Circle Officer (City) Gaurav Kumar said that a stick of the Chittu Pandey statue in Ballia was damaged by unknown miscreants three days ago.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025 Stampede: Judicial Panel Begins Probe Into Incident; Inspects Site, Meets Officials (Watch Video).

He added that a case has been registered at Ballia City Police Station and the matter is under investigation.

Members of the Chittu Pandey Memorial Committee expressed their anger over the damage to the statue and they also met District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Lakshkar on Friday, demanding action.

Also Read | Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Launches Blistering Attack on BJP and AAP, Says 'No Difference Between PM Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal; Both Are Cowards, Corrupt'.

According to local residents, the statue of the freedom fighter, popularly known as Sher-e-Ballia, was unveiled by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi nearly four decades ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)