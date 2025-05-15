A chilling attempted kidnapping unfolded in Paris near the courthouse where Kim Kardashian was testifying in her 2016 robbery case. The daughter and grandson of Paymium CEO Pierre Noizat were targeted by a masked gang in broad daylight. Shocking video shows the woman crying for help as the child’s father shields them, enduring multiple blows. The assailants tried forcing her into a van, but a bystander intervened with a fire extinguisher, scaring them off. France’s Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into the organised gang’s actions, citing attempted kidnapping, aggravated violence with weapons, and criminal conspiracy. The disturbing footage has gone viral, sparking widespread concern over rising violence and targeted attacks in public areas. South Africa Shocker: 4 Armed Men Kidnap US Pastor at Gunpoint During Church Service in Eastern Cape, Investigation Underway.

Attempted Kidnapping of Paymium CEO’s Daughter Shocks Paris

NEW: Masked gang tries kidnapping the daughter of a cryptocurrency exchange founder, husband refuses to let go of her as he repeatedly gets hit in the head. This guy is a beast. The incident unfolded in Paris, France. According to local reports, the woman is related to… pic.twitter.com/GvnIqgMfec — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 15, 2025

