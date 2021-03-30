Ballia, Mar 30: A 19-year-old woman was killed allegedly by a man after she decided to marry someone else at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, police said on Tuesday.

Annu Rajbhar, the accused, met the woman on Monday morning and killed her by slitting her throat, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

Sindhu Rajbhar's body was found in an agricultural field in the village later in the day, Yadav said. Uttar Pradesh Lynching: 60-Year-Old Beaten to Death by Holi Revellers Outside His House in Etawah.

Based on a complaint lodged at Bansdeeh Road police station by the brother of the deceased, a case was registered against Annu Rajbhar and he was arrested.

Yadav said Annu Rajbhar was having an affair with Sindhu Rajbhar for the last few years. He wanted to marry her but Sindhu Rajbhar's family was not ready for it and had fixed her marriage elsewhere. The body has been sent for postmortem, the official added.

