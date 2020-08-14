Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A portion of a four-storey building collapsed in Kanpur following rainfall on Thursday night.

The mishap took place in the Mulganj Police Station area of the city.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: From 1857 Revolt to Quit India Movement, Timeline of Major Events in The Freedom Struggle.

SSP Kanpur Nagar Preetinder Singh said, "A woman and a girl are feared trapped under the debris. The rescue operation is underway. An Army team has been called to join the operation."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Odisha: School and Mass Education Department Issues Guidelines for Independence Day 2020 Celebration in Schools: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)