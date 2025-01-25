Prayagraj, January 25: A fire broke out in two vehicles in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, an official said, adding that at least seven fire tenders were at the spot to douse the blaze. The official further said that there had been no casualties and everyone was safe. According to Fire Officer Vishal Yadav, a caller named Anurag Yadav apprised the control room about the fire, which was caused by the emission of extreme heat from the vehicles. The devotees, who come after travelling 400-500 kilometres parked their vehicles, which caught fire on their own, he added.

"Devotees are coming from far-flung areas and have parked their vehicles here. The fire broke out due to extreme heat. Fire engines have reached the spot and the fire has been controlled. The Ertiga car is completely burnt and the Venue car from Jharkhand is partially burnt. There are no casualties in the incident, everyone is safe. We have seven to eight tenders present at the spot. The incident happened around 7:00 AM," Yadav told ANI. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Mahakumbh Mela Venue in Prayagraj After ‘Gas Cylinder Explosion’ Inside Tent (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out in Two Parked Vehicles in Prayagraj

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out in 2 vehicles in Prayagraj. Several fire tenders at the spot to douse the fire. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/GsZmqphNBr — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2025

Earlier this week, a massive fire broke out in the Gita Press camp amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh celebrations, where Additional District Magistrate (Addl. DM) Vivek Chaturvedi said that around 70 to 80 hut and eight to ten tents were burnt.

Following this, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday released an advisory regarding fire safety to all the camps at the Mahakumbh Mela, being held at Prayagraj. The advisory asked people to immediately inform the Mela control and local police and fire stations on 112, 1920, 1090, or the numbers specified by ICCC in case of a fire or emergency incident. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: 18 Tents Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts at Mahakumbh Site in Prayagraj Due to LPG Cylinder Blast; Firefighting Efforts Underway (Watch Videos).

In case of a fire, it is asked to create noise to alert and notify the nearby tents to be cautious. "During an emergency, remain calm and work with a cool mind, using the nearest fire-fighting equipment from a safe distance, without putting yourself in danger, to attempt extinguishing the fire," the advisory further reads.

Devotees need to be aware of the nearest exit routes and use them in case of a fire. In case of a gas cylinder fire, officials asked to attempt to keep it upright and exit the area while trying to extinguish the fire on the cylinder with a wet cloth or fire extinguisher and work to stop any gas leakage.

