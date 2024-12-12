Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday reviewed the meeting of Sashakt Uttarakhand 2025. During the meeting, CM Dhami instructed all the departments to provide a clear statement on the work progress on two game-changer schemes for the Silver Utsav year of Uttarakhand by the next meeting.

The Chief Minister said that a target has been set to double the SGDP of the state by 2027. To achieve this target, all departments should work fast according to short-term, medium-term and long-term plans.

He gave clear instructions to the officers to ensure that the results of whatever work was done were fully visible on the ground. Special attention should be paid to the quality and timeliness of the work. The Secretary and the Heads of the Departments will have a personal responsibility to expedite the work.

CM Dhami said that it is the responsibility of the officers to work fast towards Adarsh Uttarakhand. Special attention should be paid to innovation to increase the economy of the state. There are many possibilities in the state in areas like agriculture, horticulture, energy, tourism, AYUSH. There are immense employment opportunities in these areas. Special attention should be paid to these areas.

The Chief Minister said that more effective efforts should be made to ensure that the investment proposals received during the Investor Summit are grounded quickly.

Earlier today, CM Dhami inspected the lawn ball camp held at the Pavilion ground in Dehradun. During this, he met the players and coaches. Encouraging the players, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami himself came on the field and tried his hand at the lawn ball, said a press release.

The Chief Minister wished the players, coaches and officials present in the camp all the best for the upcoming 38th National Games. He said that the players of Uttarakhand are bringing laurels to the state at the national and international level and the government is committed to supporting them in every possible way, the release said.

The Chief Minister asked the players to remain dedicated to the game with hard work and discipline, added the release.

"While returning from the programme organized at the Parade Ground, I inspected the lawn ball camp going on at the Pavilion Ground. During this, I met the players and got information about their daily routine, practice and sports-related needs. In between the conversations, I also went to the ground with the players and enjoyed the game. Our government is continuously working to promote sports and sportspersons in the state. The state is fully prepared to host the National Games," Dhami posted on X. (ANI)

