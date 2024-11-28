Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'Silkyaara Vijay Abhiyan' First Anniversary and 19th State Science and Technology Conference-2024 organised at Doon University, Dehradun, on Thursday.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt. General Gurmit Singh (retd) was also present.

CM Dhami, on this occasion, released the Silkyara Vijay Abhiyan Book and other books and watched a short film made on the Silkyara Rescue Campaign.

CM Dhami also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of one year of successful rescue of Silkyara.

"Last year, the successful rescue operation of Silkyara had written a new chapter in the field of disaster management. With the guidance and cooperation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel were safely rescued after 17 days of tireless efforts," he said.

"The whole world and the people of the country were praying for Silkyara; the campaign became a unique example of collective dedication and technical efficiency," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the Science and Technology Conference has been playing an important role in encouraging science and innovation in the state as well as inspiring young scientists for the last 19 years.

This conference is also a platform for the presentation of research papers, research of social importance, innovation and policymaking on serious topics like reflection. Every year, important topics related to the state are discussed in the conference. In the last three years, we have encouraged innovation and research on topics like rural science, Indian knowledge-science tradition and disaster management.

CM Dhami said that this year the conference will discuss relevant and important topics like conservation of water and natural resources in Uttarakhand, which is very important in view of climate change and increasing population. He said that our state is a treasure trove of water wealth. He said that in this conference, there will also be in-depth brainstorming on topics like conservation and promotion of water sources by scientists and researchers from the state and across the country.

He said that India has been setting new records in the field of science for decades. From the Corona vaccine to the mysterious mysteries of the universe, we are constantly working to take Indian science to a new level. India has proved its scientific and intellectual wealth from time to time. Many people, like the great Indian astronomers Aryabhatta, Acharya Kanad, Acharya Nagarjuna, and Maharishi Sushruta, are the scientific pillars of India, on whose principles today's modern science is established. India has done the work of giving knowledge, science and education to the world.

CM Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, many works have been done in the field of science and technology in the country. Today, science and technology are being widely used for good governance in India. With the inspiration of the Prime Minister, we are also working to encourage new talents and promote innovation in Uttarakhand. The construction of the country's fifth science city is progressing rapidly in Dehradun. World-class infrastructure is being created in the field of science, technology and innovation through Science and Innovation Centres, Labs on Wheels, and STEM Labs in every district of the state.

He said that women have an important role in the idea of a developed India.

CM Dhami also urged all universities and institutions to specially encourage girls to move ahead in the field of science and technology. The Chief Minister said that, keeping in mind the geographical features of the state, the government is ensuring the use of advanced technologies for tourism, agriculture and the environment. Our effort is to improve the standard of living of the common people through science and technology. He said that the state government will speed up the overall development of the state by implementing the suggestions received in all the sessions of this conference. (ANI)

