Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], January 2 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a store located inside an Army camp on the Auli Road in Joshimath in Chamoli district on Friday.

The fire tenders are currently on site, working to contain the blaze.

Further details are awaited in the incident.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out following a short circuit in an outhouse located on the premises of BD Pandey Hospital in Nainital on Wednesday, reducing an old warehouse to ashes and gutting around half a dozen two-wheelers parked nearby.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire spread rapidly, and the warehouse inside the outhouse was destroyed within a short time.

Residents immediately informed the fire department after noticing the incident. However, before fire tenders could reach the spot, the warehouse, along with three scooters and three motorcycles parked along the roadside, had already been reduced to ashes.

Fire department personnel reached the site and, after strenuous efforts, brought the fire under control. Officials said timely containment of the blaze helped avert a major incident in the area.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. No casualties have been reported in the incident. (ANI)

