Gandhinagar (Gujarat)[India], January 16 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah presented several development initiatives to Vadnagar on Thursday.

During the event, he pointed out the in-depth connection between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his birthplace, Vadnagar. He remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing from Vadnagar, has turned the poverty of his childhood into a beacon of compassion, inspiring the upliftment of millions, including the poor, children, women, farmers, tribals, and marginalized communities across India.

Amit Shah emphasised that the purpose of the program was to put Vadnagar--the birthplace of PM Modi, a Global leader--on the global stage.

He also noted the vital role Vadnagar's integrity and energy have played in shaping the cultural landscape of India.

In his remarks, Shah praised the Prime Minister's remarkable contributions as both Gujarat's Chief Minister and India's Prime Minister, stating that it would be impossible to fully capture the range of PM Modi's life and work within the limits of words.

During the event, Shah inaugurated several important projects, including the Archaeological Experiential Museum, which highlights Vadnagar's rich archaeological history, the newly built Prerna School, the primary school where the Prime Minister studied, and a cutting-edge sports complex.

The Union Home Minister also visited the Heritage Precinct Development and Beautification works and launched the state-wide Road Safety Campaign-2025. Union Home Minister also delivered a public address in Vadnagar.

The Union Minister further remarked that the Prime Minister has introduced the Panch Pran Sankalp, which highlights the importance of being proud of India's heritage.

"Under the Prime Minister's leadership, efforts are being made to lay a foundation of development that builds on this rich heritage. He has worked relentlessly to carry forward the legacies of Gujarat's great leaders, including Gandhiji, Sardar Patel, and Swami Dayanand Saraswati," Shah said.

Discussing Vadnagar's heritage, the Union Minister explained that the town has been a significant spiritual centre for three religions, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. It was in Vadnagar that the Jain scripture, the Kalpasutra, was read publicly for the first time. Chinese traveller Hiuen Tsang, in the seventh century, also acknowledged the historical importance of Vadnagar.

Praising the newly opened museum, he mentioned that there is no other archaeological experiential museum in the world where visitors can explore history and heritage in such an immersive way.

The Vadnagar Museum not only highlights the town's ancient culture but also emphasizes its contributions to trade, urban planning, education, and governance. It brings to life the 2500-year-old journey of Vadnagar.

He also conveyed that Prerna School will attract students from all over the country and motivate them to dedicate themselves to the nation's service.

He said that Vadnagar will soon become a centre of learning and knowledge.

Mentioning the state-of-the-art sports complex, He said that the Prime Minister has determined that this sports complex will be instrumental in preparing athletes and will significantly contribute to India's goal of hosting the Olympic Games in 2036.

The Union Home Minister also stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is poised to become the world's third-largest economy by 2027.

He emphasized that, by the time we celebrate the centenary of independence, India will not only be the best country in the world but will also lead in every field, thanks to the collective efforts of all its citizens.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in his speech, emphasized the ongoing transformation of Vadnagar.

"For over 2500 years, this town has stood as a centre of civilization, culture, and heritage. Today, in the 21st century, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, numerous development projects are being inaugurated, further enriching this historic town. Gujarat is a land rich in history, and PM Modi is a priceless gem of Vadnagar," Pradhan said.

Paying homage to Vadnagar's sacred soil, Pradhan described the town's civilization and culture as exceptional.

He mentioned that Vadnagar is one of only 4 to 5 living archaeological cities in India, an honour that further elevates its importance.

Referring to the school where the Prime Minister received his primary education, the Union Minister explained that under the 'Prerna Project,' significant educational initiatives will be undertaken.

This project will bring 840 students from across the country to Vadnagar, qualifying them to study the town's local systems which symbolise human civilization.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized the multifaceted significance of the program in Vadnagar. As the birthplace of the nation's Prime Minister, Vadnagar has earned global recognition.

"With over 2500 years of cultural heritage, a visit to Vadnagar today is a celebration of that rich legacy. It is indeed a matter of pride that Vadnagar has now been included in the tourism circuit of North Gujarat, alongside other renowned destinations like Bahucharaji, Ambaji, and Taranga," the Gujarat CM said.

Describing the development projects bestowed upon Vadnagar, The CM stated that with the support of the Union Home and Cooperation Minister, these initiatives will help Vadnagar etch its name in history as one of the great ancient cities.

The Chief Minister highlighted the modernization of the primary school in Vadnagar, where the Prime Minister received his early education.

"This transformation was made possible by the Government of India's 'Prerna Project.' Additionally, the Chief Minister spoke about the newly inaugurated Archaeological Museum, which will display Vadnagar's heritage in a contemporary, interactive format. By incorporating technology, the museum offers visitors a unique, immersive experience of exploring the ancient streets of Vadnagar," he said.

He also mentioned that the Archaeological Survey of India has uncovered a 2500-year-old Buddhist monastery in Vadnagar, along with numerous ancient artefacts, making it an attractive destination for history enthusiasts.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that funds have been approved for the development of Vadnagar Railway Station, the renovation of Sharmishtha Lake, and the preservation of Vadnagar's heritage by restoring its houses, streets, and implementing traffic management and beautification projects.

He further emphasized the state government's commitment to annually honour classical musicians through Tana Riri Mahotsav.

Moreover, Vadnagar will contribute significantly to realizing the vision of Viksit Gujarat to Build a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

A booklet titled Story of Vadnagar was unveiled by all the distinguished guests during the event.

Among the attendees were Ministers Rushikesh Patel, Mulubhai Bera, Harsh Sanghavi, Mehsana MP Haribhai Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Mayank Nayak, elder brother to the Prime Minister and a social leader Somabhai Modi,

District Panchayat President Trishaben Patel, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, Principal Secretary Ashwani Kumar, notable Gujarati literary figures Raghuveer Chaudhary, Tushar Shukla, Bhagyesh Jha, along with a large number of residents of Vadnagar. (ANI)

