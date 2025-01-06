New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Sunday slammed All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ) president, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, for claiming that the land where preparations are on for Maha Kumbh belonged to Waqf.

Replying to the claim, VHP's Bansal told ANI, "One is saying that conversions are taking place, while the other is claiming that it (Maha Kumbh) is being organised on Waqf Board land. This Kumbh has been organised since the time Islam did not exist. This exposes the Waqf Board."

Claiming that the maulanas are 'following the line of Jinnah, he added, "I think all of the Maulanas are following the line of Jinnah and what he said - 'lad ke liya Pakistan, has kar lenge Hindustan'. The dream of Ghazwa-e-Hind will remain just a dream and if you keep saying such absurd things, the result will be negative for you."

Earlier today in a post on X, the AIJM president had claimed, "The 54 bigha land where preparations are being made for Kumbh Mela belongs to Waqf. Muslims showed a big heart and did not raise any objection but on the other hand, Akhada Parishad and other Babas are banning the entry of Muslims. This narrow mindedness will have to be given up, we will have to show a big heart like Muslims."

The Maha Kumbh is held after every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

The preparations for the grand event are in full swing, with the district administration taking important steps to ensure the safety of the devotees, especially for crowd management and avoiding fire incidents.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 Crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)

