New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The Department of Youth Affairs, under the leadership of Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, successfully kickstarted the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue on January 10th, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said in a press release.

The event, a reimagination of the National Youth Festival, centred around celebrating youth leadership, successfully started today, marking the beginning of a transformative platform that brought together young leaders from across the country to engage in thematic discussions, creative competitions, and enriching experiences, all focused on the vision of a Viksit Bharat. The participants representing every State and UT of the country were selected after a rigorous selection process involving over 30,00,000 participants.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 commenced with an inspiring orientation session that set a powerful tone for the three-day event. The session, attended by over 3,000 enthusiastic young leaders from across the nation, featured a motivating address by Secretary (Youth Affairs) Meeta Rajivlochan. Her speech resonated deeply with the participants, instilling a sense of responsibility and excitement about the pivotal role they play in shaping the future of India.

The day continued with various events and activities. Following the orientation the participants engaged in competitions, cultural and thematic presentations on the ten key themes pivotal to Viksit Bharat.

The afternoon of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 was filled with a vibrant array of creative competitions that provided participants with an opportunity to showcase their talents and express their visions for a developed India. Competitions in painting, story writing, music, dance, declamation, and poetry on the 'Viksit Bharat' theme allowed young leaders to creatively articulate their ideas and aspirations for a brighter future for the nation.

The Viksit Bharat Exhibition showcased youth-focused initiatives from State and Central Ministries, offering interactive experiences in education, skill development, entrepreneurship, and culture. Further, selected youth representatives from the various States presented their ground breaking innovation projects.

After the events, attendees also embarked on an insightful excursion to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, a landmark dedicated to India's rich history and governance, offering them a deeper understanding of the nation's leadership journey.

The day culminated in a unique opportunity for participants to engage in an informal networking dinner hosted by Union Ministers and Members of Parliament. This informal gathering facilitated direct interactions between the youth and key policymakers, inspiring them to contribute greatly to Viksit Bharat.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 proved to be a milestone event in nurturing the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators who will drive India toward becoming a developed nation.

Day 2 of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 will begin with an inaugural session led by Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse, along with other dignitaries from the Ministry.

The Plenary Session will feature distinguished personality such as Anand Mahindra who will set the tone for the event. Following this, participants will engage in in-depth discussions on 10 key themes, guided by domain experts like Sachin Bansal, Pratyush Kumar, Romalo Ram, Ronnie Screwvala, O P Chaudhary, Dr Sarita Ahlawat, Ritesh Agarwal, Baichung Bhutia, Suhail Narain, Pavan Goenka, Aniket Deb, Amitabh Kant, Dr S Somnath, Chavi Rajawat, Kalpana Saroj, Anand Kumar, Malhar Kalambe, Palki Sharma, Jhanvi Singh and Jonty Rhodes.

The evening will conclude with the spectacular "Colours of Viksit Bharat" cultural show, celebrating India's rich heritage through a fusion of traditional and modern performances, symbolizing the nation's unity, diversity, and progress. (ANI)

