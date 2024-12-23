Amethi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Amethi administration has ordered an inquiry into an allegation that a temple is being occupied by members of the "other community."

The building stands in the district's Aurangabad and is claimed by some locals to be a Shiv temple, an official said.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: 2 Teenage Siblings Charred to Death as Mosquito Repellent Stick Sparks Fire in Uttar Pradesh.

In a memorandum submitted to the Musafirkhana Sub-Divisional Magistrate Preeti Tiwari, the villagers alleged that the two-storey temple is 120 years old and was built by the late Jethuram Kori of the village.

The prayers in the temple were conducted by the family of Ganesh Tiwari of the village.

Also Read | Rajasthan: 3-Year-Old Girl Falls Into 700-Feet-Deep Borewell in Kotputli's Badiyali Dhani; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

After the family left the village, people of "another community" occupied it, they claimed in the memo.

Tiwari said the probe has been assigned to the Musafirkhana tehsildar, who will file a report on the matter soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)