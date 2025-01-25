Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 25 (ANI): The counting of votes for 100 municipal bodies including 11 municipal corporations for municipal elections in Dehradun started on Saturday.

The voting for the municipal corporations and bodies was held on January 23.

On January 23, Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Secretary and Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey had caste his vote for the municipal elections at the Sanatan Dharma Inter College, Race Course here.

Election Commission Secretary Rahul Kumar Goyal said that till 4 pm polling percentage recorded was 56.81 percent overall.

He said, "Almora 56.01 percent, Bageshwar 57.71 percent. Chamoli 58.92 percent, Champawat 56.76 percent, Dehradun 51.56 percent, Haridwar 60.85 percent, Nainital 55.03 percent, Pauri Garhwal 52.1 percent, Pithoragarh 55.34 percent, Rudraprayag 62.72 percent, Tehri Garhwal 53.63 percent, Udham Singh Nagar 59.80 percent, Uttarkashi 58.17percent, thus the average is 56.81 percent."

Voting began for Uttarakhand civic body polls in 13 districts on Thursday at 8 am. People in different parts of the state lined up outside polling booths.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to the people of Uttarakhand to help make all the BJP candidates win in the state's civic body polls.

Referring to the BJP government at the centre and state, he asked voters to help form a triple-engine government.

"I appeal to all the people of Uttarakhand. You have always stood by the BJP and formed a double-engine government. You made PM Modi the Prime Minister again. I appeal to all of you to please make all the BJP candidates win in the state municipal corporation election and help form a triple-engine government," CM Pushkar Singh Dhami told ANI.

Dhami stated that the BJP has fulfilled all its promises, adding that the government is working continuously to make Uttarakhand the best state in India.

"We have fulfilled all the promises and are taking forward our vision. We are working continuously to make Uttarakhand the best state in India, under the leadership of PM Modi," Dhami added.

Saurabh Thapliyal, BJP's mayoral candidate from Dehradun, said, "I want to appeal to all citizens of Dehradun to cast their votes. This is a festival of democracy. No matter whom they vote for, everyone should vote." (ANI)

