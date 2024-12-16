Gopalganj (Bihar) [India], December 16 (ANI): The parents of the two Bihar youths killed in Manipur, have requested the Manipur government to facilitate the return of the bodies of the two deceased back to their native village.

The two deceased -- Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17) were residents of Rajwahi village of Bihar's Gopalganj district and had gone there to work as migrant workers. They were shot down in the Kakching district of Manipur.

The families said the two boys had gone to Manipur a day after Diwali to earn some extra money. They also said they were not aware that a violent conflict is going on in Manipur.

Mother of Dashrath Kumar, Radhika Devi told ANI on Sunday, "We did not know there was a conflict in Manipur, if we had known, I would not have sent my son there. He was just 17...I just want to see the face of my son again, that is what I ask of the government."

The father of Dashrath Kumar, Mohan Sohan said that he got the information of his son's death from his other son who had also gone out of the state to work.

"I got a call from my other son, his name is Santosh, he told me 'Dad, my brother is dead' and Suna lal is also dead. Since receiving that news, we are just running around, talking to people, being lost," the father said.

"The boy had gone to work in Manipur...around 6 people were there to work. Four men had stayed behind while the other two had gone ahead with a cycle, after that suddenly as the ones on the cycle looked back after a sound, they saw that others had been shot," he added.

The mother of one of the deceased, Sunalal Kumar said, "The incident happened in Manipur, they shot him. He had gone to Manipur to earn some money after Diwali, he used to do labour work there."

Earlier, Manipur CM N Biren Singh condemned the killing of the two people and called it an "act of terrorism."

"I strongly condemn the brutal killing of young brothers, Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17), from Bihar in Kakching district, Manipur. This act of terrorism is a direct assault on our values, and my deepest condolences go out to their grieving families," said the CM in a post on X.

The CM also announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the deceased.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also condemned the killing and ordered officials to provide benefits as per rules to the family of the deceased and also to make necessary arrangements to have the two people transported to their native village.

"I have directed to give Rs. 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families. Along with this, I have directed to provide other benefits as per rules from the schemes run by the Labour Resources Department and Social Welfare Department. Also Resident Commissioner of Bihar in Delhi to take information about the situation and provide all possible assistance. Also make necessary arrangements to send the bodies of the deceased to their native village," the Bihar CM stated. (ANI)

