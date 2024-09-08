New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Ministry of Women and Child Development is marking the 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah, focusing on improving nutrition across India with putting a spotlight on complementary feeding.

This year's theme highlights complementary feeding as a crucial aspect of infant health. The month-long campaign is designed to encourage behavioral changes at the ground level to tackle malnutrition.

Complementary feeding is essential when infants, after six months of age, require additional nutrition beyond breast milk. This transition period poses a high risk of undernutrition, making it critical for care-givers to understand the right time, quality, and frequency of feeding, according to a statement by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

So far, the 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah has generated substantial participation nationwide, with over 1.79 crore activities reported, including more than 20 lakh initiatives centred on complementary feeding, the statement said.

The campaign has engaged 756 districts across 35 states and union territories, demonstrating a widespread commitment to improving the health of infants and young children, it added.

