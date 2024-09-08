New Delhi, September 8: A suspected case of Mpox was reported in Delhi in a man who recently returned to India from abroad, a Union Health Ministry release said on Sunday. According to the release, the patient has been placed under isolation in a designated hospital and is currently stable. The release further mentioned that the samples from the patient are being tested to confirm the presence of Mpox.

"The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country," the release stated. The Ministry stated that the development aligns with the earlier risk assessment conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and there is no cause of any undue concern. It further asserted that the country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel-related cases and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk. Mpox in India: First Suspected Case Reported As Man Returns From Foreign Country.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, has been a public health issue in parts of Africa for many years but resurfaced as a global concern in 2022. Since January 1, 2022, Mpox cases have been reported to the WHO from 121 member states across all six WHO regions. The WHO Mpox report dated September 3, 2024, provides global data up to July 31, 2024. A total of 102,997 laboratory-confirmed cases and 186 probable cases, including 223 deaths, have been reported to the WHO. Mpox Outbreak in India: What Is Monkeypox Virus? Will It Trigger Next Global Pandemic? From Causes to Symptoms, Here’s All You Need To Know About the Disease.

In July 2024, 1,425 cases and six deaths were reported globally. More than half of these cases were from the African region (55%), followed by the American region (24%) and the European region (11%). The South-East Asia Region (SEAR) reported 1 per cent of the total cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)