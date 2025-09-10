Panitanki (West Bengal) [India], September 10 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose will visit the Panitanki Indo-Nepal border on Wednesday to attend a local programme.

The Governor will be accompanied by Lady Governor Lakshmi Ananda Bose, ADC to the Governor of West Bengal, Rahul Pandey, OSD to the Governor, Shrikumar Bandopadhyay, PSO Rakesh Pandey, and attendants Abhijit Thakur and Amitava Bose.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing protests in Nepal, the Nepali Army on Wednesday announced the imposition of prohibitory orders and continuation of the nationwide curfew in response to the escalating unrest driven by the Gen Z-led protest in various parts of the country.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the Army stated that the prohibitory orders will remain in effect until 5:00 pm today. Following that, a nationwide curfew will come into force from 6:00 am on Thursday, Bhadra 26 (September 11).

The Army noted that any further decisions will be made based on the developing security situation. The Army, in its statement, also expressed appreciation for the public's cooperation in helping maintain order, while offering condolences for the loss of life and property during the ongoing protests.

The protests began on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. The protesters are also demanding the revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which they see as an attempt to suppress free speech.

As tensions mounted, the situation quickly escalated on the ground. At least 19 people were killed and 500 were injured in clashes with security forces. A curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation.

Two days after violence broke out in Nepal during protests, President Ram Chandra Paudel is expected to meet the protesting citizens today to pursue a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Gen Z movement in the country through dialogue. The call for the talks took place on late Tuesday, after the President accepted the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Amid these grievances, Nepal's ongoing jobs crisis, with nearly 5,000 young people leaving the country every day to seek work abroad, has added to the unrest. (ANI)

