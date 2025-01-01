Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) spokesperson Puttha Sivasankar Reddy on Tuesday slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of prioritising personal wealth accumulation over the state's development.

Addressing the media at the party's central office, Reddy referred to the latest Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report to support his claims.

According to the joint report by ADR and National Election Watch (NEW), Naidu is the richest Chief Minister in the country, with declared assets worth Rs 931 crores, which accounts for 58 per cent of the total wealth of all 31 CMs surveyed.

Reddy further alleged that the real market value of Naidu's assets could exceed Rs 1 lakh crore, raising serious questions about the sources of such wealth.

He also accused Naidu of using the state's financial distress as a cover. "While the state is sinking in debt, Chandrababu's assets are skyrocketing," Reddy alleged, underlining that the shares of Heritage Foods, owned by Naidu's family, saw a notable rise since the TDP returned to power.

Reddy, adding to his allegations, lashed out at the "yellow media" for disregarding the ADR findings to protect Naidu's image. "Chandrababu, who once claimed he had no watch, ring, or money in his pocket, has now been exposed as a billionaire," Reddy accused.

He alleged that Naidu's governance only enriches his family, leaving the state burdened with debt and economic stagnation. (ANI)

