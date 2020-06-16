Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | With Schools Shut, Dip in Production, Less Umbrellas Sold This Monsoon, Say Shopkeepers in Kerala's Kochi

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 07:25 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | With Schools Shut, Dip in Production, Less Umbrellas Sold This Monsoon, Say Shopkeepers in Kerala's Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 16 (ANI): While the monsoon arrived in the first week of June in Kerala, owners of umbrella shops in Kochi say sales have been dull this year as production had dipped during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Speaking to ANI, Fahan, the owner of a retail shop here said, ''Umbrella sales has been dull this year compared to last year. Rains have started here but still can't see any rush to purchase umbrellas. During these days, the number of customers is very less. Due to a lack of production, it is becoming difficult to obtain umbrellas in the market. These two to three months are usually good sale months but not this time. It is also one of the reasons that the schools here are not open.''

Also Read | 93rd Academy Awards, Originally Scheduled For February 28, 2021, Has Been Pushed Back to April 25: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Another wholesale umbrella shop owner, Shaju said that at present the business is 60 per cent less than usual.

'Despite the rainy season, children's umbrellas are not getting sold as schools are not open. Three-fold fancy umbrellas usually get good business. This time it is dull. It is a setback due to the lockdown and lack of trade in footpaths. There are no Chinese umbrellas this time. We are not taking too much stock. During last year's monsoon, around 500 umbrellas were sold in a day. Now it is around 250," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Employees, Pensioners Doubt Hike in DA, DR Before July 2021 Due to COVID-19 Impact.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
India Kerala retail shop Shaju umbrella
You might also like
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Firozpur Falcons vs Amritsar Alligator: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Firozpur Falcons vs Amritsar Alligator: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
India-Nepal Border Firing: Residents of Lalbandi Village in Bihar's Sitamarhi District Fear for Their Future
News

India-Nepal Border Firing: Residents of Lalbandi Village in Bihar's Sitamarhi District Fear for Their Future
Shocking! Woman in Kerala's Ernakulam Dies After Colliding Into Bank's Glass Door, CCTV Video Shows Accident
News

Shocking! Woman in Kerala's Ernakulam Dies After Colliding Into Bank's Glass Door, CCTV Video Shows Accident
Mohammad Hafeez Questions Team India’s Approach During CWC 2019 Match vs England, Says ‘I Did Not See the Match-Winning Intent’ (Watch Video)
Cricket

Mohammad Hafeez Questions Team India’s Approach During CWC 2019 Match vs England, Says ‘I Did Not See the Match-Winning Intent’ (Watch Video)
Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Technology

Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Realme Watch Scheduled for Online Sale Tomorrow via Flipkart & Realme Site; Prices, Specifications & Offers
Technology

Realme Watch Scheduled for Online Sale Tomorrow via Flipkart & Realme Site; Prices, Specifications & Offers
Two Indian Embassy Staffers Freed by Pakistan After 'Reported Arrest' in Islamabad
News

Two Indian Embassy Staffers Freed by Pakistan After 'Reported Arrest' in Islamabad
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement