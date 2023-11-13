New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) A woman and her daughter have been shot at and injured near Khera Kalan here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 4.10 pm and an FIR has been registered, they said.

"A PCR call was received on Sunday that two women were shot at near Khera Kalan of Budhpur Alipur area. Soon after the call, a team was dispatched. Police found two women with gun shot wounds in their arms and legs. They were taken to a hospital for treatment," a senior police officer said.

The condition of the victims -- Pinki (22) and her mother, Rakesh Devi (45) -- is stable, police said.

The officer said the motive of the crime is yet to be ascertained. The FIR has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act at the Alipur police station, the officer said.

