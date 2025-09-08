New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appreciated the efforts of all those associated with the practice of physiotherapy on the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day. He praised their contribution to the well-being of people, especially the elderly, by ensuring mobility, dignity and a better quality of life.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "World Physiotherapy Day is an occasion to appreciate the efforts of all those associated with the practice of physiotherapy. It is commendable how they contribute to the well-being of people, especially the elderly, by ensuring mobility, dignity and a better quality of life."

World Physiotherapy Day aims to make people aware of the importance of physiotherapy.

September 8th has been globally recognised as World Physiotherapy (PT) Day since 1996. This special day serves as a tribute to the physiotherapy profession and the invaluable contributions of physiotherapists in helping individuals achieve their best physical functionality, whether they are recovering patients or enjoying good health, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said in a press release.

The significance of this day lies in honouring the establishment of the physiotherapy profession in 1951.

World PT Day is not only a day of celebration but also a reminder of the significant impact physiotherapists have on the lives of many. It highlights the importance of supporting and recognising these dedicated healthcare professionals for their unwavering commitment to enhancing physical function and promoting overall health and mobility, the release added. (ANI)

