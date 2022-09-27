Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and YSR Congress general secretary Vijayasai Reddy welcomed the decision of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to establish three capitals in Andhra Pradesh citing the Bengaluru floods as the reason.

He said Andhra Pradesh's decentralised model can help the government to manage cities with ease.

"The floods in Bengaluru show the negative effects of concentration of development in just one city of a state. Andhra Pradesh's model of decentralised development through its three capital formula will help in better management of cities and promote the holistic development of the state," tweeted Vijayasai Reddy.

While in the Visakha round table meeting on September 25 at Gadiraju Function Hall, Beach Road, he said that there is a golden future only with the decentralization of governance.

He added, "if we do not wake up now, there is a danger of the state getting separated again. We welcome the decision taken by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for the development of three regions."

Vijayasai Reddy said that the state's economy has been on the path of growth for three years. He added that the financial net worth of the state has increased by 37.28 per cent in the last three years after overcoming the economic slowdown and Covid crisis conditions for two consecutive years.

The YSRCP government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed the idea of three capitals in the year 2019. According to the government, Kurnool will be the judicial capital, Amaravati will be the administrative capital and Vishakapatnam will be the industrial capital of Andhra Pradesh.

However, in March this year, the Andhra Pradesh High Court declared Amaravati as the only capital of the state and asked to revive its plan to have three capitals.

Vijayasai Reddy criticized the Mahapadayatra of Amaravati farmers from Amaravati to Arasavalli of Srikakulam district and asked if development of only 29 villages is important by undertaking the padayatra from Srikakulam to Amaravati or is the development of the entire state important?

Amaravati farmers conducted Mahapadyatra demanding the government that Amaravati should continue as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. The Mahapadyatra was successfully concluded in Krishna district on Sunday. (ANI)

