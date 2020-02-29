Indian Boxers Reach Amman for Olympic Qualifiers

Amman [Jordan], Feb 29 (ANI): The Indian boxing team reached Amman on Friday night to participate in the Tokyo Olympics Asian/Oceanian qualifying event, starting from March 3."Destination JORDANFlag of Jordan! TeamFlag of India has made their touchdown in Jordan yesterday night and now with the countdown they're all set for the #OlympicQualifiers starting from March 3-11, 2020. Send your best wishes for our champs as they are ready to set the ring onFire! #PunchMeinHaiDum," Boxing Federation tweeted.Earlier, the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Boxing Task Force (BTF) shifted the Olympics boxing qualifiers to Jordan after the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan. The event was originally scheduled to take place in Wuhan, China from February 3 to 14. It will now take place from March 3 to 11 in Jordan, Amman.According to the latest data, at least 2,835 people have lost their lives in China alone and more than 84,500 people are infected with the virus worldwide.First detected in China's Wuhan city, the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 has spread to more than 45 other countries including India, the US, UK, Singapore, Japan, Italy, France, Russia, and Spain. (ANI)

