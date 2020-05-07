Indore Reports 18 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): As many as 18 more people in Indore have confirmed COVID-19 positive on Wednesday, taking the total count to 1,699, said Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical Health Officer."With 18 more COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in Indore has reached to 1699. Meanwhile, on Wednesday two people succumbed to the disease," said Dr Jadia.As of now, 83 people have died due to coronavirus in Indore.The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 49,391, including 14,183 recovered/migrated and 1,694 deaths, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

