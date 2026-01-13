The makers of Abhay Verma and Thadani starrer Laikey Laikaa have released the first look poster of the film today. Taking to their Instagram, Phantom Studios shared the poster of the film. The photo features the blood-drenched shoes of a boy and a girl as they stand on the stairs. The film is being directed by Saurabh Gupta. ‘AB4’: Rasha Thadani Makes Her Tollywood Debut in Ajay Bhupathi’s Next, Shares First Look Poster (View Pic).

While sharing the poster, Phanom Studios wrote, "Earn Love!" Actor Abhay Verma was earlier seen in the film Munjya, which was rooted in Marathi folklore. It also starred Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj. The movie was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

‘Laikey Laikaa’ First Look Poster Out!

The film follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature and his havoc in the life of Bittu, played by Abhay Verma. In the film, Mona plays Pummy, a single working mother who is overly protective of Bittu. As for Rasha Thadani, the actress made her debut in Bollywood with the film Azaad in 2025. Set in pre-independence India, Azaad featured Ajay Devgn as a skilled horse rider with a deep connection to his horse. ‘Azaad’ Movie Review: In Aaman Devgan-Rasha Thadani’s Predictable Debut Film, Their Four-Legged Co-Star Steals the Show Even From Ajay Devgn! (LatestLY Exclusive).

In a dramatic turn of events, Ajay faces off against the British and, during the chaos, his beloved horse goes missing. The responsibility of finding the lost horse falls on Aaman Devgn's character. Aaman is Ajay Devgn's nephew.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film received widespread praise for its powerful performances and engaging storyline. Ajay Devgn's strategic backing with a cameo helped propel Azaad to the top. It earned INR 1.5 crore nett box office collection on day one.