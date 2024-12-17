Aizawl, Dec 17 (PTI) The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Mizoram forest department, rescued four De Brazza's monkeys during a joint operation at Zokhawthar in East Champhai District, officials said.

Acting on intelligent inputs, Assam Rifles troopers launched an ambush in the area and intercepted a trafficker attempting to smuggle the exotic animals across the border, they said.

A 40-year-old Myanmar national was arrested in connection with the incident.

The accused and the rescued monkeys were handed over to the forest department in Champhai for further investigation and legal proceedings, the officials added.

