Pune, Dec 20 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Friday launched a new series of its Chetak brand of electric scooter and said it may commence e-scooter exports next fiscal.

The company also announced that Chetak e-scooter has become market leader with 27.6 per cent market share. The new '35 series' comprises three variants -- 3501,3502 and 3503 -- with the first two variants priced at Rs 1.27 lakh and Rs 1.20 lakh ( ex-showroom Bengaluru), respectively.

Deliveries of 3501 are expected to begin in late December, and 3502 in January, the company said adding the price of the third variant will be announced later.

"Dozen markets we are targeting in different continents. We will start with the 35 series," Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said during an interaction.

He said it will take at least six months to start selling Chetak e-scooters in the overseas market. Sharma said there is a huge demand for the same from Spain, Brazil, Bangladesh, among other countries

The new model comes with a host of features such as full navigation screen, digital document storage, music player Bluetooth for phone, speed lock setting theft alert etc.

"The Chetak '35 Series' represents our continued momentum in the electric two-wheeler market, where we've solidified our leadership position in the recent months till date. This flagship series is strategically designed to resonate with younger riders, offering cutting-edge technology along with neo-classic style. Our comprehensive product range now ensures that there is a Chetak for every rider," Eric Vas, President, Urbanite Business Unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd, said.

