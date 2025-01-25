Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 25 (PTI) People visiting the Maha Kumbh will witness a 'Sanskriti ka Maha Kumbh' event, being held to mark the 76th Republic Day, on Sunday, with a line-up featuring classical dance and music.

According to a state government statement, the Department of Culture has lined up performances across the Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, and Triveni pandals.

The highlight of the day will be a performance by renowned singer Sadhana Sargam at the Ganga Pandal.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the rural culture of Uttar Pradesh through performances of Faruahi, Birha, and Alha on the day.

Artistes will also mount Kuchipudi, violin recitals, classical singing, instrumental music, and dance performances on the day.

