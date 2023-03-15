Chennai, Mar 15 (PTI) Manufacturer of threads and structural components for apparel and footwear, Coats has set up a state-of-the-art sustainability hub in Tamil Nadu to achieve the 'emission reduction' targets, the company said on Wednesday.

The spinning and twisting pilot plant in Madurai, about 450 kms from here, would further advance the sustainability commitment undertaken by Coats.

The Sustainability Hub in Madurai spread over about 10,000 sq ft, is part of the USD 10 million investment planned over the next five years to scale up the development of green technologies and materials.

The Hub has the infrastructure to process multiple fibers, blends and high-performance fibers like aramids.

Coats, over the last four years has made strong progress in energy, materials, water, waste and people. It has now announced new targets for 2026 with 'emission reduction' across the entire value chain being at the centre, the company said.

The Sustainability Hub in Madurai, similar to the Coats Sustainability Hub in Shenzhen, China would work together to innovate new generation materials for sustainable sewing threads for apparel, footwear and performance materials.

This material transition journey is fundamental to the delivery of Coats' emission reduction targets, the company said.

"I am pleased to announce the launch of this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Madurai, as the Centre of Excellence for spinning and twisting in Coats," Coats Group Chief Executive Rajiv Sharma said.

"We are firmly committed to a journey towards net zero and alongside our energy transition strategy, materials transition is fundamental to this," he said.

The Hub in Madurai would support customers and other stakeholders in creating sustainability in the industry, enabling Coats to streamline innovation, enhance brand collaborations and facilitate faster product offerings and market entry capabilities.

