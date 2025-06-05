New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Thursday said the government is planning to start MRI and CT scan services in state-run hospitals at subsidised rates to make it affordable for patients in need.

According to the minister, the services are currently available only in LNJP and GB Pant hospitals.

Talking to PTI, Singh said that the government is planning to start MRI and CT scan services in all state-run hospitals to make it affordable and accessible to all patients in need. "We are planning to float a tender," he said.

He added that health is the key to developing the capital and ensuring a better future for its citizens.

According to officials, the government plans to have PPP model and the patients might have to pay Rs 2,500 for the scans.

The current cost of MRI and CT scans ranges from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 in private facilities, depending on the version and technology used.

