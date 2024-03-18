New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Traffic at the Bharat Darshan Park junction on Ring Road in the Punjabi Bagh area will be affected for around two months due to the construction of an underpass, police said on Monday.

In an advisory, the Delhi Police urged commuters to avoid these stretches and take alternative routes.

"Traffic flow from Moti Nagar towards roundabout Punjabi Bagh to Vashisth Kumar Gulla Marg has been diverted, with Jersey barricades placed along the Ring Road," it said in a post on X.

The diversion is expected to significantly impact traffic on routes such as Shiv Das Puri Marg and Road No 41 near Gurudwara Punjabi Bagh and Traffic Training Park for at least a month, the police said.

Those travelling from Moti Nagar, intending to reach the Ring Road, are urged to take Vashisht Kumar Gulla Marg, turn right onto Road No 41, pass through Traffic Training Park, and then head left towards the Punjabi Bagh roundabout, the police said.

Commuters from Raja Garden have been urged to utilise the newly-constructed flyover while those from Dhaula Kuan should opt for an alternative route by turning right from Raja Garden Chowk, heading towards Shivaji Marg, and then proceeding towards Zakhira, they added.

